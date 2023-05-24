Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight edition launched: Priced at Rs 1.82 lakh

The new Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom. This fully-faired motorcycle rivals the KTM RC 200, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, etc.

Yamaha Motor India has expanded the R15 V4’s line-up with the introduction of a new special edition variant. The new Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, this special edition version of the R15 V4 has been on sale across showrooms since February this year.

Yamaha R15 V4: Variants and price

The new Yamaha R15 V4 is offered in four colour variants. They are Metallic Red, Dark Knight, Racing Blue and Intensity White. Its prices range from Rs 1.81 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom. The R15 V4 rivals the likes of the KTM RC 200, KTM RC 125, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, etc.

Yamaha R15 V4: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 18.1 bhp at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology as well.

Yamaha R15 V4: Hardware and features

The Yamaha R15 V4 gets telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, the R15 V4 gets a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, a traction control system, a slip & assist clutch, a quick-shifter, etc.

