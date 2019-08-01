Yamaha R15 V3, FZ25, Cygnus Ray ZR now available in jazzy Monster Energy Moto GP Limited Edition

Yamaha launched its Call of the Blue concept in August last year to reach out to its customers and engage them through activities and experiences in collaboration with Yamaha Racing. The campaign witnessed a success with outdoor activities conducted across six cities and now to further boost Yamaha Racing's appeal with customers, the manufacturer has launched Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition models for three of its products: YZF-R15 V3, FZ25, and Cygnus Ray ZR.

Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition

The new Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will get branding inspired by Yamaha YZR-M1 on fairing, tank and side panels outlining its R-DNA pedigree. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed block logo and the brand slogan logo. Additionally, the ‘racing branded’ T-shirt is offered complimentary with the purchase of the two-wheelers from the lineup of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019.

Yamaha R15 V3, FZ25, Cygnus Ray ZR Monster Energy Moto GP Limited Edition Price in India

“Season 2 of Yamaha’s brand campaign will resound in the success of the brand through the continued commitment of offering exciting, stylish and sporty mobility. The Call of the Blue 2.0 along with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will further refine Yamaha’s delightful experiences,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said.

Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR MotoGP Edition

Also read: Yamaha R15S and Fazer 150 discontinued in India temporarily: Here is what the replacement could be

“The visual and sensory excitement of Yamaha’s racing is unbeatable and it should find its way to the Indian roads by featuring the right combination of sportiness and style. The new limited edition from Yamaha is another reinforcement of commitment to its customers who relish the unique experience of being identified as sporty and racy with their two-wheelers.”