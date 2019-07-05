Yamaha R15 V3.0, FZ V3, FZ25, Fazer 25 prices hiked in India: Here’s how much

Yamaha Motor India has hiked the prices of its four models in India namely R15 V3.0, FZ V3, FZ25 and the Fazer 25. The company has issued a nominal price hike of Rs 600 on the said models. With the latest price revision, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,40,280 and Rs 1,42,280 for the Darknight edition. The Yamaha FZ V3 series has also received a price hike. While the FZ V3 now costs Rs 96,180, the more premium FZ-S V3 can be yours for a price of Rs 98,180. The price increase is not limited to the 150cc motorcycle as the company's quarter-litre offerings FZ25 and the Fazer 25 have also received a hike in price.

After the said price revision, the Yamaha FZ 25 is priced at Rs 1,34,180 while you can bring home the Fazer 25 sports tourer for a price of Rs 1,44,180. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The company's latest offering MT-15 stays away from this price revision. While the price revision is quite minor this time, the brand seems to have been revising the prices of its motorcycles quite often now.

In other news, Yamaha Motor India has recently pulled the plug on the R15-S and the Fazer 150 from the Indian two-wheeler market. Both these motorcycles have not been updated with a mandatory ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) which makes us believe that the company is not going to retain these two models in its product line up for India. Also, when Express Drives spoke to its dealer sources, they confirmed that dealers have stopped receiving stocks for the two aforementioned models and hence, they had to stop accepting bookings for the same.

The prime reason behind this is the poor sales that made Yamaha retire these motorcycles, at least for now. However, the R15-S is still showing on the company's website for India. Now it remains to be seen if Yamaha decides to replace these models with something else or just leaves the space vacant. For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit and subscribe now!