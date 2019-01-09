Yamaha R15 V2 with Fingerprint scanner, touch-screen and more: India’s own Tony Stark and his Yamaha!

It’s not everyday that we report on modified bikes, but every now and then one bike comes into the foray that breaks us. Like this Yamaha R15 V2 that’s splashed across this webpage, that looks like something that would’ve made Tony Stark proud. The bike which was recreated by Kunal Custom Designs is based on a second generation R15, but we could have convinced you that it is a future prototype of the vehicle considering that this specimen comes fitted with keyless ignition, mechanically animated ORVMs and, wait for it, fingerprint security system. Once on board, a rider can chose to start the motorcycle through the button, physically, or through a connected smartphone and even using the infotainment display of the motorcycle. All of this is managed through a console that Kunal Custom Designs has placed in the crevice between the handlebar and the visor. The 6.9 inch console is so well fitted with an independent fingerprint sensor and battery current voltage, that it would take more than two takes to realize that it's an aftermarket fixture.

On startup, when the rider uses his fingerprint, like in upmarket cars the mirrors automatically move to open position from their resting position on the fairing, the movement is marked by the lights as well. The feature list goes on with a rearview camera also one of the things that has been pre-fitted to the motorcycle. Cosmetically, the R15 V2 gets projector headlamps, LED indicators which can be programmed to hazard lights when required. Thanks to the smartphone console the bike also features an anti-theft alarm, navigation, notification for the calls, voice control and instructions. Not just that, the rider has fitted a sensor to help the headlights achieve automatic high/low beam function.

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

This is where it gets really cool, this Yamaha R15 V2 has also been rewired such that it can be set to a speed, similar to cruise control functions on cars. The exact cost of the modification is not yet known, although the Kunal from KCD seems to say that just the raw materials cost about Rs 20,000, sans the cost of manpower since the entire job was a DIY out of Kunal's garage, or should we say lab? This is the kind of job that should make one proud as an Indian that these freelance innovators are out-there doing great things right out of their garages. In this age of connected vehicles I wouldn’t be surprised if Kunal got snapped up the tech division of one of the major auto cos in India.