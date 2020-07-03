Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

The Yamaha service camp is for motorcycle owners from the Blue brand and along with the free check-up, one can also sanitise their bikes or even buy helmets and other accessories at a 5 per cent discount.

By:Published: July 3, 2020 4:32 PM
13 bikes get costlier by upto 3000 rupee, royal enfield himalayan, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Pulsar 150, Yamaha FZ-Fi, YZF-R15 V3.0, Hero Glamour, Super Splendor, Passion Pro, HF Deluxe, Splendor plusYamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

After announcing new schemes for frontline COVID-19 workers, Yamaha Motor India is now conducting a free pre-monsoon bike check-up for its customers. No dates have been listed out, we believe it is due to the ongoing pandemic as some states or showrooms/service centres are still in a state of lockdown. Yamaha, nonetheless is promoting this campaign and telling customers to first check with the dealers. Every Yamaha bike will go through a 14-point check-up and this one is free. What’s more, vehicle sanitisation too will be done if the owner wishes it to be. At the same time, Yamaha has kept attractive discounts on genuine accessories as well as labour and parts. Customers will also be able to avail an engine overhaul scheme. Yamaha says that its technicians will educate customers about how to extract maximum from the engine, increase in performance, fuel efficiency, as well as get a six-month additional warranty on the engine.

If one were to buy a helmet from the Yamaha authorised workshop, he/she gets five per cent off. Given that most of the two-wheelers will need a service after months of inactivity due to the lockdown, such initiatives are always welcome. Yamaha had extended warranties as well as free service schedules to June 30. It is likely that in the coming days, the Blue brand might just extend this warranty period by a month. As it is, the majority of the two-wheeler makers in the country have extended their vehicle warranties till July 31, 2020.

Yamaha’s next product in the country will be the BS6 FZ250. The Yamaha FZ250 BS6 production is reported to have started but the price announcement is awaited. Expect a Rs 4,000-5,000 increase in the prices. The 250cc, single-cylinder motorcycle has got a huge design and feature revamp. However, we believe Yamaha will price it very competitively.

