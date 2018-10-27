Yamaha NMax155 scooter India launch confirmed: Details on Aprilia SR150 rival



With the 125cc segment for scooters emerging as one of the faster-growing segments in the 2wheeler market space, indicating that buyers are prepared to spend their money on bigger, more power automatic scooters, Yamaha is set to raise the bar even further. Reports on Zigwheels indicate that Yamaha might skip the 125 cc segment all-together and position themselves at a slight premium with a 155 cc Sporty Scooter. The Zigwheels report indicates that their sources have confirmed that this scooter will be the NMax 155 on sale international. Although the Aerox S -- another 155cc Scooter -- was also showcased at the Yamaha Scooter Boutique in Chennai, it is more likely the NMax 155 will make its way to India.

Inline with their renewed focus on what they do best, Yamaha will now focus on being a brand that is associated with exciting motoring more than commuter machines. Once launched the Yamaha, will take on the likes of the Vespa and Aprilla, although neither makes nearly as much as the NMax 155, which makes 13 hp from its 4-valve liquid cooled motor and 11.4 Nm of torque. Although it is likely that Yamaha might look to dull the power figures from the international variant to favour efficiency once they bring it to India.

Of course, the NMax is a close relative of the European Maxi Scooter than the Burgman. This means that it will get even more premium features that will include all-around LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, ABS with a proper maxi-scooter body and a massive windscreen upfront. In the international spec, the NMax employs 13-inch tyres on both wheels, which are a size smaller than what you would find on an Aprilia although we still think the V-Max will outperform the Aprillia.

Pricing the Scooter right will be crucial for Yamaha, with a good focus on localisation being key to find the right price point for India. The expectation is for the Scooter to retail for about a lakh in India once launched, making it one of the most expensive scooters on the market, at present. More on this closer to the launch mid-next year.

Source: Zigwheels.com