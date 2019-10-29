Yamaha to launch a new product in India on 19th December: Here’s what it could be

Yamaha Motor India is set to launch a new product in India on the coming 19th December in Chennai. However, the company has not given any hints in terms of what its upcoming offering will be, giving rise to certain speculations. With auto manufacturers prepping up to launch their BS-VI products in the coming months, there is a big possibility that Yamaha might announce its BS-VI bikes and scooters on the said day. The company's BS-VI compliant Fascino has already been spied testing and the same might be showcased on 19th December. If that happens, expect the new Yamaha BS-VI offerings to sport new graphics along with added features and ofcourse, an updated environment-friendlier engine.

Moreover, rumours on the internet also suggest that Yamaha will be launching the new 2019 YZF-R3 in India. The journey of the R3 has not been a great one in the country, primarily due to its premium pricing and tough competition coming from its rivals. The new model gets some substantial changes over the previous one. The front end of the motorcycle gets a split all-LED headlamp that takes inspiration from the elder Yamaha supersport machines in terms of design. Powering the new 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 41hp and 29.6Nm.

The bike gets a single disc brake at both ends and comes with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and better braking. Yamaha R3 goes up against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Benelli 302R in the segment. More details on the upcoming Yamaha mystery product to be out on 19th December, so keep watching this space for all the information. Apart from this, if you take a wild guess, the company's XSR 155 that is based on the R15 V3 might see the sun in India but that seems quite unlikely if you ask us.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! What do you think Yamaha will launch on 19th December? Let us know in the comments section.