Yamaha MT-15 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs KTM 125 Duke Compared: Finding the best!

Late last year, KTM India made a surprise launch in the Indian market adding the KTM 125 Duke as their smallest offering in the line-up. The smallest KTM already had an uphill task with the more powerful competition with more displacement available at slightly lower price points. However, going for the baby Duke just got tougher with Yamaha’s plans of launching the new MT-15 in the Indian market. The MT-15 which shares most its cycle parts with the R15 V3 is expected to launch at a floor price of around 1.2 lakh ex-showroom putting it square in the ring with the KTM and the RTR200. Unlike our regular comparos this one has three machines that are matched only by their prices but have varied displacement and power outputs. The reason being that someone in the market for an entry-level naked sports bike will have to pick from these three machines, so let's find out how they fair on paper.





KTM 125 vs Yamaha MT-15 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 Design & Styling

All three bikes on the list follow the street-naked ethos when it comes to design. The MT-15 will stand out in the crowd for its sharp edgy and styling. Although it is largely based on the R15 V3 the MT15 on sale internationally gets a flat handlebar which makes for an easy going rider triangle that will be softer on the wrists. The Duke 125 also follows in that footstep with a more commute focused riding position. While the RTR 200 4V uses clip-on handlebars. We have tested the 4V extensively and while the steering is sharp it's not a particularly ache for your wrists. Overall all bikes use the sharp edgy design ethos to make their presence felt, and they each have their own appeals, we’d be remiss to pick any of them as the “best looking”





KTM 125 vs Yamaha MT-15 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 Safety & Features



In terms of features the KTM 125 Duke, RTR200 4V and the upcoming Yamaha MT-15 all get a fully-digital LCD displays. The Yamaha MT-15 is the premium offering in the segment will also get projector headlamps compared to the standard halogens on the remaining. While the KTM 125 and Yamaha MT-15 both get ABS as standard, but the RTR 200 4V still offers ABS as an optional extra, although the ABS on the RTR and the MT-15 both get dual-channel ABS systems and use gyros to prevent excessive lift from the rear tyre under hard braking.



KTM 125 vs Yamaha MT-15 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 Engines & Performance

Now it would be slightly silly to compare these bikes in terms of outright performance, considering that the displacement difference is as much as 75 cc in some cases. Starting with the KTM 125 Duke that is powered by a 124.7cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 15hp and 12Nm of peak torque. The Apache RTR 200 4V makes about 21PS and 18Nm of torque respectively and is the most powerful of the three. Interestingly the Apache is the only one of the three to get a 5-speed box instead of a 6-speed shift-kit.



KTM 125 vs Yamaha MT-15 vs TVS Apache RTR 200: Price

Prices for the Yamaha MT-15 are expected to be at around 1.25 lakh, which puts it slightly premium to the KTM 125 Duke which retails at a floor price of Rs 1.17 lakh. The fully kitted RTR 200 with the ABS and Pirelli tyres emerges as the most value for money in this comparo at Rs 1.16 lakh! However, the MT-15 and KTM 125 are expected to be better handlers and more feature rich for the premium that they command.