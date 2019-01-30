Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke specs comparison : The budget pocket rockets!

Both the bikes, MT-15, and the KTM 125 Duke, are a sort of revolutionary products for the segment they stand in. Duke was originally introduced in its 200 avatar in the Indian market a few years back, while the MT entered India as almost a liter-class hooligan. The orange machine maker recently launched the 125 Duke in India at a price tag of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while Yamaha is yet to introduce the MT-15 in India, but seeing the number of times it has been spied already, one can expect its launch to likely happen very soon.

Interestingly, the MT-15 will be offered with the same engine unit as seen on the YZF-R15 V3, and it is also expected to come with similar tech and performance features including slipper clutch, ABS and VVA (variable valve timing). On the other hand, the KTM 125 Duke isn’t any less on features as it comes with single channel ABS, USD front fork, full digital meter (taken from the 200 Duke), and more!

In terms of engine and specification, the KTM comes powered with 124.7cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, Liquid-Cooled engine which is good enough to churn out 14.5 PS of maximum power at 9250 rpm, and 12 Nm of peak torque hits at 8000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Its Japanese rival runs on the same tried and tested unit as the YZF-R15 V3, which is 155.1cc single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine delivering 19.3 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. It also comes with a 6-speed gearbox featuring slipper clutch for easy high-speed downshifts.

In terms of brakes and suspensions, the MT features a 282mm Single Disc at the front along with a 220mm Single Disc at the rear. But unlike the KTM, it is equipped with telescopic front fork, and a mono shock rear suspension. The 125 Duke packs a bigger 300mm Single Disc at the front and rear 230mm Single Disc. When compared to the MT, it is equipped with a more premium USD telescopic fork and a mono shock at the rear. It features a trellis frame when compared to the Deltabox as seen on the Yamaha.

Dimensionally, the MT is shorter in length at 1965 mm, while the Duke stands at 1993 mm. Also, the overall ground clearance of the orange machine is at 175 mm, when compared to the 155 mm of the MT. Both can carry a similar fuel quantity of 10L for the MT and 10.2L for the 200 Duke, but since the former runs on the same engine unit as the YZF-R15, it is supposedly more fuel efficient and hence may possess longer distance range.

When it comes to prices, aforementioned the KTM 125 currently retails at Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the expected pricing on the Yamaha MT-15 will fall around Rs 1.10 – 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more such information!