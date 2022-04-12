Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 launched: New colours, tech, suspension & more

Yamaha MT15 Version 2.0 is launched in the country at an price tag of Rs. 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom. The new model sports upside-down forks, new instrument console and more.

Under ‘The Call of the Blue’ strategy, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has launched the new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 in the country. Prices for the updated model start from Rs. 1,59,900 (ex-showroom India). With the updates, the MT-15 has evolved to be a more loaded motorcycle than ever.

The most noticeable change on the MT-15 Version 2.0 is the adoption of upside-down front forks that feature 37 mm inner tubes. Furthermore, the box-section swingarm seen earlier is now replaced with the MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm, which is intended to offer better cornering stability and agility. Yamaha has managed to keep the weight in check with all of these changes, and the updated MT-15 tips the scale at 139 kilos.

The motor on the MT-15 Version 2.0 remains the familiar 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, it now churns out a peak power output of 18.4 PS and max torque of 14.1 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox remains as is. A slipper clutch is offered on the MT15. However, it misses out on the quick-shifter, which is available on the R15M.

In terms of features, the MT15 Version 2.0 brings along a new instrument console that enables Bluetooth connectivity via the Y-Connect application. Moreover, the console lets the user customise the start-up text. A set of fresh colour schemes is also rolled out for the MT-15. A total of 4 paint options are available now, namely Cyan Storm (new), Racing Blue (new), Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies commented, “Yamaha Fans have always praised the MT-15 for its impeccable handling and performance but have been eagerly waiting for a more evolved version of the Dark Warrior. The launch of the new MT-15 Version 2.0 is a perfect representation of Yamaha being able to meet its customer expectations, as a part of its ongoing ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy. We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs.”

