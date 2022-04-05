Yamaha MT 15 V2.0 India launch soon: Bookings open

The new Yamaha MT 15 V2.0 will be launched in India soon and unofficial bookings for the same are now open. It will rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Honda Hornet 2.0, etc.

Yamaha Motor India is gearing up to launch the updated MT 15 in the country. The Yamaha MT 15 was first launched in India in March 2019 and since then, it has got minor updates. Now, the Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer will introduce the V2.0 of the MT 15 with a major overhaul. The new Yamaha MT 15 V2.0 will be launched in India soon and the unofficial bookings for the same are now open.

While Yamaha has not yet revealed any official launch timeline for the updated MT 15, the company’s authorised dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the same. One can book the MT 15 V2.0 by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000 – Rs 5,000, depending on the dealership. It is likely to be launched within this month.

Talking about the changes, the new MT 15 V2.0 is expected to get a bunch of cosmetic and hardware updates. For instance, it is likely to get USD front forks, just like the R15 V4, a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and even dual-channel ABS. This time around, the motorcycle might be available in five colour schemes, including a MotoGP Edition.

In terms of mechanicals, it is expected to get the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also powers the R15 V4. This motor churns out 18.1 hp of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It will get Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too. Upon launch, the Yamaha MT 15 V2.0 will rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Honda Hornet 2.0, etc.

