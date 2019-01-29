Yamaha MT-15 teaser video: R15 based streetfighter looks smashingly good!

The all-new Yamaha MT-15 streetfighter is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Recently, a teaser video of the said motorcycle has been leaked from what appears to be a Yamaha dealer event. The video of India spec Yamaha MT-15 reveals some additional information about the motorcycle. The video shows that the motorcycle will come with conventional telescopic forks up front as against the upside-down units on the model that made its debut in Thailand last year. Furthermore, Yamaha is also expected to equip the India-spec MT-15 with different tyres compared to the international spec model in favour of cost-cutting. The new Yamaha MT-15 was also snapped testing a few days back somewhere in the Noida and the images confirmed that the bike will come with predatory MT-09 inspired LED headlamps. The said teaser video of the India--spec Yamaha MT-15 ends with the tagline - The Dark Warrior and 'Coming Soon' which suggests the launch is around the corner.

Watch the India teaser video of the upcoming Yamaha MT-15 here:

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 will be the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that does duty on the R15 V3.0. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit and the engine might be tuned differently for the MT-15 to serve the purpose better. The motorcycle will get a disc brake at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also expected to be on offer for better safety.

The new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will go up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM 125 Duke in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.

What do you think about the upcoming Yamaha MT-15? Let us know in the comments section below.

Video Source: Bike lover (YouTube)