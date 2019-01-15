Yamaha MT-15 spied in India for the first time: TVS Apache RTR 200 rival launch expected on 21st January

The new Yamaha MT-15 has been spied very recently in India for the first time ever. Sources of Express Drives close to the development had stated that the bike will be launching in India on 21st January. The motorcycle is seen with a sharp and aggressive styling but some cost-cutting measures have been implemented in order to keep the prices in check. For instance, the front end of the India-spec Yamaha MT-15 gets conventional telescopic forks against inverted forks on the model that is sold in the international markets. Apart from this, the fuel tank design, belly pan and even the seating seem different compared to the global spec version. The Yamaha MT-15 is essentially the naked version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 that is already on sale here. The Mt-15 shares most of its components like the engine, chassis, brakes and suspension with the latter. The motorcycle will come with an LED headlamp that aims to offer better illumination than a conventional unit.

Yamaha MT-15 is based on R15 V3.0

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that does duty on the R15 V3.0. The motor is mated to the six-speed transmission and is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. Just like the R15 V3.0 that has received an ABS update recently, the MT-15 is expected to get the said safety equipment too.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to come holding a price tag of close to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will rub shoulders against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Hero Xtreme 200R in the segment. Now what remains to be seen is what motorcycle Yamaha launches on 21st January. It might be the MT-15 or the FZ-S V3.0 but we would love to see both.

Image Source: WhatsApp