Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition launched: Price difference, key changes explained

The price of the newly launched Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP edition is the same as the standard model. Here are all the details.

Yamaha Motor India has announced the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP-inspired Edition of the MT-15 at Rs 1,47,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new edition has been launched at the same price as the standard model. The all-new MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of the MT-15 gets the same 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with six-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing maximum output of 18 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

The MT-15 is a dynamic and agile street naked that carries Yamaha’s DNA. It continues to pack in loads of features that include side-stand engine cut-off, an A&S clutch, single-channel ABS, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. It also features the Uni-level seat with grab bar, Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, Bi Functional LED Headlight, LED Tail-light, and an Under cowl. The MT-15 tips the scale at just weighs just 138 kgs (kerb weight).

