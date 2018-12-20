Yamaha MT-15 India launch on 21 January: Interesting facts about Hero Xtreme 200R, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V rival

The all-new Yamaha MT-15 is all set to be launched in India on 21st January, 2019. The company has started sending out media invitations for the launch of an all-new product in Bengaluru. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the company will launch the awaited MT-15 naked streetfighter on the said date. The all-new Yamaha MT-15 will be the company's most premium 150cc naked motorcycle as it will share the majority of its components with the R15 V3.0. The Yamaha MT-15 will share its 155cc engine with the R15 V3.0. The exact power and torque figures have not been revealed at the moment but the motor is expected to churn out almost similar figures at 19 bhp and 15 Nm as the R15 V3.0. The engine will likely come mated to a six-speed transmission and a slip and assist clutch is also expected to be on offer.

The global spec new 2019 Yamaha MT-15 will get inverted forks up front but the India bound model will get conventional telescopic forks in order to keep the costs in check. The chassis along with disc brake set up and rear monoshock will also be the same that comes on the R15 V3.0. The new Yamaha MT-15 will also feature an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard as all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have the said safety equipment mandatorily starting April 2019.

Being a naked offering, Yamaha will position the MT-15 at a lower price than the fully faired R15 V3.0 that is currently on sale at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, as the bike shares the majority of elements with the R15 V3.0, we believe that the difference in pricing won't be much. The new Yamaha MT-15 will challenge the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and Hero Xtreme 200R in the segment.

Image Source: MotoBlast