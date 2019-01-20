Yamaha MT-15 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features & what to expect

Yamaha is all set to launch a new motorcycle in India tomorrow. Express Drives was the first one to report that the company is going to launch the MT-15 in India on the said date. Yamaha MT-15 is essentially the naked version of the YZF-R15 V3.0 and shares majority of components like chassis, engine and suspension with the same. Unlike the model that made its global debut in Thailand last year, the India-spec Yamaha MT-15 ditches multiple premium elements like upside down forks, transformer inspired face like the MT-09 and more to keep the costs in check. The bike was snapped testing a few days back on Indian roads and that further cements the possibility of it arriving tomorrow.

As one can see in the spy shots, the Yamaha MT-15 will get a sharp headlamp up front that will pack LEDs. The tail end is sharper but the overall styling has been toned down compared to the international model. As already mentioned, powering the Yamaha MT-15 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that powers the R15 V3.0. The engine on the latter is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm and the output is expected to be the same on the MT-15.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has received an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) recently and the said safety equipment will most likely be offered on the MT-15 as well. The motorcycle will get a disc brake at both ends and suspension duties will be taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, multiple media reports on the internet are also suggesting that the company will launch the new FZ-S V3 tomorrow. The said model has started reaching dealerships and has been spied testing multiple times now. More details regarding what Yamaha has in store for us will be out tomorrow so stay tuned with us for all the dope. Catch all the instant updates from the launch in our LIVE blog.