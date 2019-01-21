New 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3 launch live updates: Expected price, features, specs and images

Yamaha Motor India has today launched the new FZ16 V3 motorcycle in the Indian market. As the name suggests the bike comes out as an updated version of the earlier V2 version. The bike was earlier spied a number of times and it has been launched today at Rs 95,000 for the FZ FI ABS model, and Rs 97,000 for the FZS FI ABS model.

The motorcycle comes powered with a 149cc fuel injected engine which delivers close to 13bhp of maximum power and 12.8Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to a 5-speed transmission which is the same unit as present on the earlier version. The bike comes with a redesigned headlight, and body panel, and is now slightly more muscular in looks compared to the earlier version. The bike also gets a new LED headlight which replaces the current halogen headlight on the V2 model. The also feature ABS to meet the latest norms. For the year 2018, Yamaha Motor India has today announced an outstanding 23% growth in the sports segment which comprises of motorcycles such as FZ16, R15, FZ25 and SZ16.