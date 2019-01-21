Yamaha Motor India has today launched the new FZ16 V3 motorcycle in the Indian market. As the name suggests the bike comes out as an updated version of the earlier V2 version. The bike was earlier spied a number of times and it has been launched today at Rs 95,000 for the FZ FI ABS model, and Rs 97,000 for the FZS FI ABS model.
The motorcycle comes powered with a 149cc fuel injected engine which delivers close to 13bhp of maximum power and 12.8Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to a 5-speed transmission which is the same unit as present on the earlier version. The bike comes with a redesigned headlight, and body panel, and is now slightly more muscular in looks compared to the earlier version. The bike also gets a new LED headlight which replaces the current halogen headlight on the V2 model. The also feature ABS to meet the latest norms. For the year 2018, Yamaha Motor India has today announced an outstanding 23% growth in the sports segment which comprises of motorcycles such as FZ16, R15, FZ25 and SZ16.
New 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3 launch live updates: Expected price, features, specs and images
Yamaha has played this one close to the chest and we will just have to accept that. The FZ 16 V3 as the name suggests is a revamp of the FZ brand that will bring the styling up to par with the current generation of small capacity Yamaha's like the R15 V3.
Prices for the 2019 Yamaha FZ ABS and FZ-S FI ABS have been announced. The standard Yamaha FZ is priced at a starting price of Rs 95,000 while the FZ-S is priced at Rs 97,000.
The new FZ will get an LCD Meter, 140 mm tyre LED Headlight 149cc Fuel injected motor and single-channel ABS. There is a new handle too, which is 22 mm higher than the predecessor!The engine too has been tuned for better performance and better throttle response. The 2019 Yamaha FZ will have a wider seat for better comfort
Akhito Izumi takes the stage speaks about the design philosophy on the 2019 FZ-S V3. Each body part is carefully designed not just to be functional but also add to the the performance of the bike.
For Yamaha Retail sales in the segment has witnessed an outstanding 23% growth in the Sports Segment.The Yamaha FZS V3 will be the product launched today stay tuned for updates!
The new direction has been spurred on by the growth of the sports segment. According to the company, the demand for Sports segments has grown over 8 times in the last 10 years!
Motofumu Shitara Chairman Yamaha Motor India takes the stage, thanks Yamaha customers for their continued support of the brand and talks about the Brands new 'Call of the Blue' initiative. Mr Shitara speaks about the new direction that Yamaha is taking in India, it will focus more on passion and a sporty riding experience on the lines of the Call of the blue campaign
The Yamaha FZ V3 is likely to be powered by a 149cc fuel injected motor and is likely to be put out 13 bhp and 12.8 NM of peak torque and will put the power down via a 5-speed transmission and comes with both front and rear disc brakes. It's is also likely to have ABS on both front and rear brakes, to meet recent government regulations.
Yamaha's FZ16 was launched about 4 years ago, and was followed by a replacement with a smaller motor and fuel injection, with no other significant updates coming to the FZ brand since.
In contrast, the FZ16 offers a more muscular tank with an extended shroud, similar to the FZ25. Other similarities also include the new headlamp cluster. The FZ16 features an LED lights instead of the halogen units found on the current-generation FZS.
