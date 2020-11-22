Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Once you customise your Yamaha MT-15 on the company's official India website, it will be made by Yamaha based on the order received. Deliveries for the customised Yamaha MT-15 will start from January 2021 while those for the yellow coloured wheel model will start from March 2021.

By:November 22, 2020 12:03 PM

 

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of “colour customization options” for its naked streetfighter MT-15. The company said that its new campaign has been launched at the backdrop of overwhelming response that it has received for the Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour in the MT-15. The campaign named “Customize your Warrior” has been launched in India starting November 20. The new customisation options are only available for new purchases from the date of launch and interested people can choose from 11 unique colour combinations. Once you customise your bike at the company’s official India website, it will be made by Yamaha based on the order received. Deliveries for the customised Yamaha MT-15 will start from January 2021 while those of the yellow coloured wheel model will start from March 2021.

With this new campaign, Yamaha MT-15 will now be available in a total of 14 unique colour options out of which three are already existing shades. The price of the new self customisable Yamaha MT-15 has been fixed at Rs 1,43,900 (ex-showroom). That said, if you wish to customise the bike in your own way, you will have to shell out Rs 3,000 more over the price of the Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour and Rs 4,000 more over the price of the standard matte blue and metallic black colour options.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said that today’s customers look for variety and diverse range of color combinations which suit their style statement and hence, Yamaha will always try to introduce new biking experiences to its customers & offer excitements to them with products & services that exceed the customer expectations. He also stated that this step is taken considering the feedback from the customers & in future, the company will be coming up with such options which are in line with Yamaha’s brand direction “The Call of The Blue”.

