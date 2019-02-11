Yamaha MT-15 bookings open: KTM Duke 125 rival launch soon!

Shortly after announcing the launch of the Yamaha MT-15 for the Indian market on 15th of March 2019. Our dealership sources in the NCR have confirmed that they have started taking bookings for the light-weight naked sports bike for a nominal fee of Rs 5000. The MT15 which will make its Indian debut on the ides of March, is basically what you would get if you stripped down an R15 V3 and matched it with MT-family style headlamps. This means the MT-15 will be powered by the R15 V3s 155 cc VVA motor that makes about 19 hp and 15 Nm of torque, paired with the Delta-box chassis. Prices for the MT15 are expected to be around 1.25 lakh ex-showroom slotting just under the R15V3.

Read Also: Yamaha MT-15 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs KTM 125 Duke Compared: Finding the best!

Once launched the Yamaha will take on the similarly priced Duke 125 albeit with a lot more power, a better motor and a purpose-built frame. Like all MTs in the series, the MT 15 will share its cycle parts and primary delta-box chassis with the R15 although there might be some changes to the swing-arm. It is likely that Yamaha India might switch out the aluminium swing-arm in exchange for a box-type Swingarm, in an effort to save costs. The MT15 is also likely to be more of a comfort-oriented motorcycle than the R15. What will work in the MTs favour is the sharp edgy design that will catch the eye of the younger crowd. In fact, we wouldn’t be very surprised if the MT -- despite the marginal price difference -- outsells its faired sibling. As for competition like the Duke 125 with 5 hp and 25cc in addition, the MT15 will have the Duke set in its sights.



In terms of safety, we expect that the MT15 will launch with a dual-channel ABS that it will share with the R15 V3, considering that the launch is just a month ahead of the government prescribed deadlines for additional safety on motorcycles.

