Yamaha MT-15 beats KTM 125 Duke in March 2019 sales: Costlier yet more popular!

Despite a higher price tag, Yamaha MT-15 beats the KTM 125 Duke in March 2019 sales. The motorcycle was launched in India last month and is currently the most expensive bike in the segment. Here's why the baby Yamaha is off to a flyer.

Published: April 24, 2019
The new Yamaha MT-15 has shown some impressive sales numbers in the month of March 2019. The motorcycle, which is the naked version of the YZF-R15 V3.0 was launched in India last month only. Yamaha has sold 5,203 units of the MT-15 in March 2019, which is indeed an impressive figure for the price at which it has been launched. The MT-15 arrived in India at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh, making it the most expensive bike in its segment. In terms of pricing, one of the prime rivals of the Yamaha MT-15 is the KTM 125 Duke that was launched in India in November last year at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh and is currently on sale at Rs 1.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Having said that, the KTM is almost Rs 12,000 cheaper than the Yamaha MT-15 but still accounts for lesser sales. Speaking of the sales of the KTM 125 Duke, the most affordable KTM found 3,096 homes in March 2019. That said, the Yamaha MT-15 outsold the KTM 125 Duke by over 2,000 units that makes for a significant margin looking at the segment.

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Yamaha MT-15 is based on the YZF-R15 V3.0 as it shares the majority of its components like the engine, suspension and chassis with the latter. Yamaha MT-15 gets a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) compared to a dual-channel unit that is being offered on its fully faired counterpart. The motorcycle gets a unique bug eye shaped LED headlamp section that is one of its prime visual highlights. Other noteworthy features on the MT-15 include fully digital instrument cluster, slip and assist clutch and more.

Sales data source: AutoPunditz.com

