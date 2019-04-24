Yamaha MT-15 beats KTM 125 Duke in March 2019 sales: Costlier yet more popular!

The new Yamaha MT-15 has shown some impressive sales numbers in the month of March 2019. The motorcycle, which is the naked version of the YZF-R15 V3.0 was launched in India last month only. Yamaha has sold 5,203 units of the MT-15 in March 2019, which is indeed an impressive figure for the price at which it has been launched. The MT-15 arrived in India at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh, making it the most expensive bike in its segment. In terms of pricing, one of the prime rivals of the Yamaha MT-15 is the KTM 125 Duke that was launched in India in November last year at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh and is currently on sale at Rs 1.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Having said that, the KTM is almost Rs 12,000 cheaper than the Yamaha MT-15 but still accounts for lesser sales. Speaking of the sales of the KTM 125 Duke, the most affordable KTM found 3,096 homes in March 2019. That said, the Yamaha MT-15 outsold the KTM 125 Duke by over 2,000 units that makes for a significant margin looking at the segment.

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Yamaha MT-15 is based on the YZF-R15 V3.0 as it shares the majority of its components like the engine, suspension and chassis with the latter. Yamaha MT-15 gets a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) compared to a dual-channel unit that is being offered on its fully faired counterpart. The motorcycle gets a unique bug eye shaped LED headlamp section that is one of its prime visual highlights. Other noteworthy features on the MT-15 include fully digital instrument cluster, slip and assist clutch and more.

Catch all the latest auto news and reviews on Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!

Sales data source: AutoPunditz.com