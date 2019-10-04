2020 Yamaha MT-03 unveiled: Naked streetfighter version of YZF-R3 could launch in India next year

Yamaha has taken the wraps off the new naked streetfighter 2020 MT-03, confirming that it will be launched in Europe. From the MT series, Yamaha only retails the MT-09 and MT-15 in India. The MT-07 and MT-03 have never been sold in the country but Yamaha could introduce it here in the coming months considering it already sells the fully-faired version YZF-R3 and the growing popularity of the 250-400cc segment in India.

Yamaha MT-03 has been updated with styling cues that give it an appeal closer to the MT-09 with a triple headlamp cluster with LED projector and LED DRL, something we've also seen on the MT-15. The fuel tank design has been updated as well with new tank shrouds and air scoops. The MT-03 has been unveiled in three colours - Ice Fluo, Icon Blue, and Midnight Black.

Yamaha MT-03 will come powered by the same engine that powers the YZF-R3 - a 321cc liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve parallel-twin engine that puts out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

Besides cosmetic updates, MT-03 also gets changes like new 37mm upside-down forks and an extended asymmetric swingarm. The monoshock has been upgraded with preload and damping adjustment. The instrument cluster is now a black on white LCD screen. The MT-03 is largely based on the R3 but with wider handlebar and an upright seating position.

If launched in India, expect a price tag slightly smaller compared to Yamaha R3 which currently retails at Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At a price point of about Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom), it won't be the most affordable streetfight but will compete with the likes of KTM 390 Duke.