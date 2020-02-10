Yamaha Motor India appoints Hideki Fujiwara as the Managing Director for research wing

Yamaha Motor India has recently announced the appointment of Hideki Fujiwara as the new Managing Director of the research wing. The company said in a press statement that in order to strengthen Yamaha Motor’s research wing in India, Hideki Fujiwara has taken up the responsibility of the Managing Director of YMRI effective from Feb 1st, 2020. Fujiwara started his professional journey with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC), Japan back in the year 1989. During his 30 years of experience at Yamaha, he has played a significant role in developing a strong R&D structure and driving Yamaha’s long term growth strategy. When it comes to his major accomplishments in Yamaha, these include Project Chief of Engine Design of YZF-R1 (2004, 2007 & 2009) and Project Leader of YZF-R1 (2015).

Hideki Fujiwara has made significant contributions in the designing of 4 stroke Engine Parts, New Engine Layout for production models like YZF-R1 in 2004, YZF-R1 in 2007 and also YZF-R1 in 2009. Other key projects handled by him at Yamaha include the Cost Innovation project (2009-2012) and the Advanced Development of Engine and Vehicle Control (2014-2019). Fujiwara was also a mentor as a Part-time lecturer at Tokyo Institute of Technology (2015-2019) teaching Mechanical Systems Science. Apart from this, he has been a Lecturer of “Motorcycle Basics course” at the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc.

His assignments with Yamaha Motor India research wing will include Concurrent engineering, Cost innovation to Value creation along with developing skills of local staffs. Fujiwara is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Nara College, Japan. He is a passionate motorcyclist and loves collecting & playing guitar and is also part of a music band in Japan.

