Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

Having completed five years of operations in India, Maxxis Tyres will now get a substantial boost in the market. The tyre manufacturer recently announced getting into a retail partnership with Yamaha Motor India under which its co-branded tyres will be retailed through Yamaha and Maxxis dealerships. Besides this, the partnership also includes that the Ray ZR series and Fascino will come fitted with co-branded Maxxis tyres as well.

As per the development, co-branded tyres of specification Fr: 90/90-12 M6307 and Rr: 110/90-10 M6220 will come fitted in BS-VI 125cc scooter range of Yamaha Ray ZR, Fascino, and BS-VI scooter range of Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI will come with tyres specification Fr: 90/90-12 M6309 and Rr: 110/90-10 M6310 will be made available at Yamaha stores for the after-sales market as well. Further, Maxxis also states that it has conducted training sessions which is now integrated into Yamaha’s dealer knowledge and training modules.

“The year 2020 marks the 5th year of Maxxis operations in India. Maxxis Tyres had a great start this year as we begin our association with Yamaha. To further provide impetus to Maxxis vision, we are advancing our retail partnerships with the biggest two-wheeler companies in India,” Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said.

“This partnership demonstrates our strength and the ability to offer high-quality products for the country’s leading two-wheeler brand and will allow us to reach out to several customers through Yamaha’s robust network across the country. Our aim is to create a strong brand preference for Maxxis in India and showcase Maxxis range of innovative and technologically superior products to the customers.”

