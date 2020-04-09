Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

The tyre manufacturer recently announced getting into a retail partnership with Yamaha Motor India under which its co-branded tyres will be retailed through Yamaha and Maxxis dealerships.

Having completed five years of operations in India, Maxxis Tyres will now get a substantial boost in the market. The tyre manufacturer recently announced getting into a retail partnership with Yamaha Motor India under which its co-branded tyres will be retailed through Yamaha and Maxxis dealerships. Besides this, the partnership also includes that the Ray ZR series and Fascino will come fitted with co-branded Maxxis tyres as well.

As per the development, co-branded tyres of specification Fr: 90/90-12 M6307 and Rr: 110/90-10 M6220 will come fitted in BS-VI 125cc scooter range of Yamaha Ray ZR, Fascino, and BS-VI scooter range of Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI will come with tyres specification Fr: 90/90-12 M6309 and Rr: 110/90-10 M6310 will be made available at Yamaha stores for the after-sales market as well. Further, Maxxis also states that it has conducted training sessions which is now integrated into Yamaha’s dealer knowledge and training modules.

Also read: Covid-19 Pandemic: Yamaha extends warranty and free service period till June 2020

“The year 2020 marks the 5th year of Maxxis operations in India. Maxxis Tyres had a great start this year as we begin our association with Yamaha. To further provide impetus to Maxxis vision, we are advancing our retail partnerships with the biggest two-wheeler companies in India,” Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said.

“This partnership demonstrates our strength and the ability to offer high-quality products for the country’s leading two-wheeler brand and will allow us to reach out to several customers through Yamaha’s robust network across the country. Our aim is to create a strong brand preference for Maxxis in India and showcase Maxxis range of innovative and technologically superior products to the customers.”

