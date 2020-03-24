Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

With the Indian audience increasing showing interest for performance-oriented scooters, the Yamaha Majesty can turn out to be a great option here in India if priced well.

Yamaha has unveiled the new Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter in Japan. The company has priced the scooter at Rs 2.4 lakh in the said market. The new 2020 model looks a lot more stylish and aggressive. The front gets an all-LED headlamp along with an integrated projector headlamp. In terms of practicality, the scooter gets generous underseat storage along with a 12V charging point and front pocket that aim to offer better convenience. Now coming to the powertrain, the Yamaha Majesty S 155 gets power from the same 155cc engine that propels the R15. The liquid-cooled engine on the Majesty S 155 is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 15hp and 14Nm. That said, the Yamaha Majesty S 155 makes more power than the Aprilia SXR 160 that makes 11hp.

That said, the power has been detuned compared to the R15 to suit the characteristics of the scooter in a better way. Suspension system of the Yamaha Majesty S 155 is taken care of with the help of telescopic forks upfront along with a single shock at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes fitted at both ends. Due to its high price point, the Yamaha Majesty S 155 is quite unlikely to make its way to India.

However, a more affordable version with some cost-cutting measures might be the much-needed trick that Yamaha must be looking for. If that happens, the scooter would be a tough rival for the Aprilia SXR 160 that is set to be launched here in the coming months. With the Indian audience increasingly showing interest in performance-oriented scooters, the Majesty can turn out to be a great option here if priced well.

Stay tuned for more updates. Let us know what do you think about the 2020 Yamaha Majesty S 155? Is it a Yay or Nay to you?

