Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care service initiative is a first by a two-wheeler maker in India: Here is what is included

Yamaha India has rolled out a new service initiative. Called the Lifetime Quality Care (LQC), this one is available for all the vehicles manufactured by the Japanese company here. Under the LQC, customers will get their vehicles back within 90 minutes. This is subject to the condition that its a regular service. Extended warranty of up to five years too is being offered for a fee. Customers also stand to get roadside assistance. Not only this, there is also the pick up and drop facility as well and along with it, annual maintenance contracts. Yamaha says that almost all its service centres have trained technicians who have more than five years of experience handling fuel injected products. The company further adds that there will also be lady supervisors. We believe this is targeted at the female riders who come in to get their scooters or motorcycles serviced. A customer has to visit his/her nearest showroom to understand more details of this initiative and if they can avail it or not. A word of advice here - not all dealerships are part of this program.

Yamaha is the first motorcycle manufacturer in India to have introduced all this. The company is gearing up to launch its first new BS-VI product in December 2019. Sources suggest that this could be the new Yamaha R3. The first-gen model launched here was recalled at least three times. Yamaha launched an updated version in 2018 but the sales were low. It is likely that the new R3 could be made here and this might bring its Rs 4 lakh sticker price down significantly. Full-LED headlights as well as a digital instrument cluster will be on offer. The engine too will be BS-VI compliant and could make similar power and torque numbers as before, paired to a 6-speed transmission.

A couple of months ago, Yamaha had announced that most of its BS-VI models will come with enhancements as well as value additions. This could be something like a USB charger or perhaps side stand warning.