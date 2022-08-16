Yamaha Launches ‘The Call of the Blue’ 3.0 brand campaign

Yamaha’s new campaign highlights the sporty, exciting and stylish experiences the brand offers, as it revs up to incite racing excitement on Indian roads.

Yamaha Motor, has launched a new pan-India brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue 3.0. ‘This is the brand new campaign of Yamaha that draws parallel to its product planning, marketing and customer engagement strategies with the brand’s global image of ‘excitement, style and sportiness’.

‘The Call of the Blue’ was first launched in August 2018, as part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ initiative, Yamaha aims to express the uniqueness of the brand by enhancing the thrill of Yamaha racing through its products and related experiences. This led to Yamaha’s market share growing to 15 percent in 2021 from 10 percent in 2018 as eight new global products were launched with a focus on the premium segment.

On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Eishin Chihana said, “In India, ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign has played a significant role in positioning Yamaha as a premium brand with strong racing heritage.” The campaign is aimed at creating a sense of aspiration and pride of ownership amongst the Indian youth.

A new campaign film of ‘The Call of the Blue’ version 3.0 was also released, through this film the audience will get to know about the levels of owning a Yamaha.

While the company is also looking forward to offering a premium ownership experience by organising a host of activities like- ‘The Call of the Blue Track Day’, ‘Blue Streaks’ Ride and ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend’.

At present, the company has over 80 Blue Square showrooms and over 1800 touch points across the country, furthermore Yamaha is still expanding its customer base to amplify its presence in the premium segment.

On this occasion, the company also announced the #MyCalloftheBlue online contest for its customers. The top 4 winners will win an exciting trip to witness Sepang MotoGP in action.