Yamaha launches 2022 MotoGP Edition range: Price, features, details

The new limited edition includes – YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, Aerox 155 and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid.

Yamaha Motor India launched the 2022 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition range. The line-up includes the Supersport YZF-R15M, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0, the Maxi-sports Scooter Aerox 155 and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter. As part of the Japanese two-wheeler’s campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue’, the new MotoGP edition vehicles will be available at the Blue Square outlets.

Yamaha India has launched the Supersport YZF-R15M at Rs 1.91 lakh, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0 at Rs 1.65 lakh and the most affordable vehicle in this lineup is the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter available at Rs 87,330. All these prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

The company is yet to unveil the price of the Maxi-sports Scooter Aerox 155. Even though Yamaha has officially announced that the Monster MotoGP range is a limited edition they haven’t revealed the number of units yet.

Technically, all these vehicles remain the same as the standard versions and offer the same features and continue to be based on the same platform.

So, what additional goodies does the MotoGP Edition offer? These vehicles sport Yamaha MotoGP’s racing colours, Monster Energy’s branding and logo on the fuel tank and its tank extensions, side body panel, and mudguards. All the vehicles come black in colour with Yamaha and Monster Energy’s graphics.

Yamaha has a rich history of introducing limited edition ranges starting from the R Series, FZ Series and MT Series. At the launch of the 2022 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India, Eishin Chihana said, “Yamaha is known for its strong racing DNA in international motorsports.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition livery is the perfect representation of our commitment towards offering a model range that showcases this proud lineage.

This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional with Fabio Quartararo maintaining his lead in rider standings.”

Yamaha is reaching out to all MotoGP fans with this new range and speaking on this Chihana said, “Today, we are glad to introduce four Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for our customers who are passionate MotoGP fans ignited by the spirit of racing. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more such exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”