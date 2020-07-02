Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

Yamaha India has started this new scheme for COVID-19 warriors that offers a deferred EMI payment option. However, this scheme is valid only if you take a loan through the Yamaha-specified bank.

India Yamaha Motor has introduced a special scheme that will benefit COVID-19 frontline warriors. This scheme is part of the Yamaha 65th day celebrations. It is applicable all over India and at authorised Yamaha showrooms. It is valid this entire month on all Yamaha locally-made scooters and the FZ series. The scheme is that COVID-19 frontline warriors will only have to pay 50 per cent of their EMIs for the first three months. The EMI tenure is expected to be 36 months and the rest of the EMIs will be adjusted towards the end. A COVID-19 frontline warrior like a doctor, nurse, or policemen will have to show his employment ID at the dealership to avail the offer. Moreover, for a Yamaha scooter one will get up to 95 per cent of the loan if they can furnish an income proof. For the bikes, 95 per cent finance is available through HDFC wherein the customer should be eligible for the bank’s ZIP Ride criteria.

This same amount of finance is available for those who are salaried. The gross salary should be Rs 20,000 while the income has to be four times that of the EMI. If you’re a self-employed doctor, then furnishing your ITR documents which show more than Rs 4 lakh will be sufficient to be part of this scheme. If there is no income proof, then the loan value will be decided as per HDFC bank. Apart from HDFC bank, there are no other participating banks in this scheme.

Yamaha recently introduced its 125cc scooters. The Japanese company is no longer selling its 110cc scooters or bikes. Even its 125cc bikes are no longer available, with the brand focussing on 150cc and above. Their newest launch will be the 250cc Yamaha FZ250. The specs and features are already out and we await the price announcement of the same.

