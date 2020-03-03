Yamaha India to focus on 125cc scooters in 2020: Last chance to buy Fascino 110

The Yamaha Fascino 110 currently retails for Rs 56,023 and will be discontinued soon along with the Ray twins and the Alpha 110.

By:Published: March 3, 2020 11:29:38 AM
Yamaha Fascino 110

Yamaha India has already launched two 125cc scooters within a gap of 2-3 months. The Japanese motorcycle maker has released a statement that says that they will be concentrating on 125cc scooters as well as premium motorcycles this year. This statement can be traced back to the company’s erstwhile senior vice president of sales and marketing, Roy Kurian. He had said at that point of time, that with BS6 implementation it will become hard for manufacturers to justify the rise in cost for entry-level offerings. Hence choosing to focus on the premium products will be the right way.

Yamaha has already converted nearly its entire line-up in India to BS6. Those remaining include the Saluto twins, 110cc scooters like the Alpha, Ray and Ray ZR. The big bikes like Yamaha YZF-R1 as well as the R3 and MT-09 too are left to be moved to meet the upcoming emission norms. With its commuters, the shift to BS6 has caused a hike in prices by Rs 5,000-9,000. While these are premium motorcycles in their respective segments, it is clear that this hike might not be justified for the commuters. Yamaha has now confirmed that the aforementioned motorcycles priced below Rs 1 lakh will be discontinued. This in effect is your last chance as a customer to buy the Yamaha Saluto, Saluto RX, Ray twins and the Fascino 110. The Yamaha revamped range in India will begin with the FZ 15.

Yamaha dealers on their part confirmed to Express Drives that the BS4 stock that they are holding is very less. Already most of the dealerships have got the BS6 bikes with them. There is a healthy Rs 4,000 discount being offered on few of the BS4 products. Few of the dealers also said that they don’t have any BS4 stock and their godowns currently only have BS6 bikes.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus