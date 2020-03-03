Yamaha India to focus on 125cc scooters in 2020: Last chance to buy Fascino 110

The Yamaha Fascino 110 currently retails for Rs 56,023 and will be discontinued soon along with the Ray twins and the Alpha 110.

Yamaha Fascino 110

Yamaha India has already launched two 125cc scooters within a gap of 2-3 months. The Japanese motorcycle maker has released a statement that says that they will be concentrating on 125cc scooters as well as premium motorcycles this year. This statement can be traced back to the company’s erstwhile senior vice president of sales and marketing, Roy Kurian. He had said at that point of time, that with BS6 implementation it will become hard for manufacturers to justify the rise in cost for entry-level offerings. Hence choosing to focus on the premium products will be the right way.

Yamaha has already converted nearly its entire line-up in India to BS6. Those remaining include the Saluto twins, 110cc scooters like the Alpha, Ray and Ray ZR. The big bikes like Yamaha YZF-R1 as well as the R3 and MT-09 too are left to be moved to meet the upcoming emission norms. With its commuters, the shift to BS6 has caused a hike in prices by Rs 5,000-9,000. While these are premium motorcycles in their respective segments, it is clear that this hike might not be justified for the commuters. Yamaha has now confirmed that the aforementioned motorcycles priced below Rs 1 lakh will be discontinued. This in effect is your last chance as a customer to buy the Yamaha Saluto, Saluto RX, Ray twins and the Fascino 110. The Yamaha revamped range in India will begin with the FZ 15.

Yamaha dealers on their part confirmed to Express Drives that the BS4 stock that they are holding is very less. Already most of the dealerships have got the BS6 bikes with them. There is a healthy Rs 4,000 discount being offered on few of the BS4 products. Few of the dealers also said that they don’t have any BS4 stock and their godowns currently only have BS6 bikes.

