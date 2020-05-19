Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha has opened its head office in Chennai and at the same time, production is expected to resume soon at its others facitlies too.

By:Published: May 19, 2020 11:30:06 AM
13 bikes get costlier by upto 3000 rupee, royal enfield himalayan, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Pulsar 150, Yamaha FZ-Fi, YZF-R15 V3.0, Hero Glamour, Super Splendor, Passion Pro, HF Deluxe, Splendor plusYamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

Like other manufacturers, Yamaha too has restarted its operations in India. The Yamaha India factory at Kancheerpuram has resumed operations. The facility has opened with new rules and regulations keeping COVID-19 in mind. The workstations are being sanitised and staggered seating is being observed. Even canteen timings are revised so that co-workers don’t have to sit next to each other. Health monitoring is done on a daily basis too. Virtual meetings or emails are being given precedence.

Currently, only a few critical operations are functioning. Yamaha India hasn’t mentioned anything about its Surajpur plant. This is the plant from where the bulk of motorcycles roll out. The situation in UP might not be conducive enough to perhaps restart manufacturing. The company officially says that they are closely monitoring the situation in Faridabad and Surajpur. Once the necessary approvals come in, the production will restart.

As for the dealerships, following government directives, only a few are being opened. These are open in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Yamaha at present isn’t allowing online bookings of its two-wheelers whereas a few vehicle makers have already started this. Most of the automakers have already got these practices in place. Home deliveries too have commenced. Yamaha will start dispatching the FZ25 and the FZ25S soon to dealerships. The motorcycles have been displayed on the official website. We expect the prices to go up by Rs 3,000-4,000. Both the motorcycles are the most affordable 250cc machines available in their BS4 spec. They have dual-channel ABS and enhanced looks in their BS6 avatar. Truth be told, they look closer to the Dominar 250 now.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much