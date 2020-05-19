Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha has opened its head office in Chennai and at the same time, production is expected to resume soon at its others facitlies too.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

Like other manufacturers, Yamaha too has restarted its operations in India. The Yamaha India factory at Kancheerpuram has resumed operations. The facility has opened with new rules and regulations keeping COVID-19 in mind. The workstations are being sanitised and staggered seating is being observed. Even canteen timings are revised so that co-workers don’t have to sit next to each other. Health monitoring is done on a daily basis too. Virtual meetings or emails are being given precedence.

Currently, only a few critical operations are functioning. Yamaha India hasn’t mentioned anything about its Surajpur plant. This is the plant from where the bulk of motorcycles roll out. The situation in UP might not be conducive enough to perhaps restart manufacturing. The company officially says that they are closely monitoring the situation in Faridabad and Surajpur. Once the necessary approvals come in, the production will restart.

As for the dealerships, following government directives, only a few are being opened. These are open in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Yamaha at present isn’t allowing online bookings of its two-wheelers whereas a few vehicle makers have already started this. Most of the automakers have already got these practices in place. Home deliveries too have commenced. Yamaha will start dispatching the FZ25 and the FZ25S soon to dealerships. The motorcycles have been displayed on the official website. We expect the prices to go up by Rs 3,000-4,000. Both the motorcycles are the most affordable 250cc machines available in their BS4 spec. They have dual-channel ABS and enhanced looks in their BS6 avatar. Truth be told, they look closer to the Dominar 250 now.

