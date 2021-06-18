Yamaha India to roll out multiple new products in 2021: FZ-X is here, here’s what is to follow

Along with the Yamaha FZ-X's launch, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer also unveiled the updated versions of the Fascino and Ray-ZR 125 scooters

Yamaha Motor India today rolled out a new motorcycle called the FZ-X, based on the 155cc FZ and designed on the lines of the XSR155. Along with this launch though, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer also made several other notable announcements. For example, the introduction of a mild-hybrid tech in the 155cc engine aboard the FZ-X and other products as well, along with a promise to introduce Bluetooth connectivity tech in all of its products soon. Speaking of which, Yamaha also took the wraps off two upcoming scooters. The company is expected to launch seven new products in India this year, which includes the FZ-X. So, what are the other six?

Updated versions of the Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR

These are the two upcoming scooters we mentioned above. The Fascino will get a higher number of upgrades including a new engine with hybrid technology. The engine would make 8.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque, which are the same as now. But it will have an additional battery pack placed under the floorboard for, as Yamaha says, a power assist. The scooter would also feature an idle start-stop function.

The design of the scooter vastly remains the same but Yamaha has adopted an LED headlight, an LED tail lamp, a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a noiseless starter and more. There is also the side stand engine inhibitor.

Yamaha also unveiled the upcoming Ray-ZR scooter which will feature an LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and will also get the hybrid tech for its engine. The standard Ray-ZR will come in three colour options, while the Street Rally will get four. The official launch for the two is expected soon.

Tracing our footsteps back to May this year

.. when Yamaha trademarked the ‘Tracer’ moniker in India. This could be an indication that the first of the Tracer lineup is heading our way. It could be in the middleweight category in the form of the Tracer 700 or the Tracer 900 GT which would go up against the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 or the 850 Sport. It isn’t known yet if Yamaha picks the middleweight segment to introduce the Tracer to India or we did read some speculations about a 250cc Tracer. Yamaha already has a potent 250cc engine and the little-ADV segment is gaining much traction in India. Time will tell which pie Yamaha wants a slice from.

A larger X?

Yamaha today launched the FZ-X in the 150cc motorcycle segment. We’re yet to see if Yamaha is taking the Bajaj-KTM approach. For example, the same 250cc engine powers the 250 Duke, 250 Svartpilen and Vitpilen, Dominar 250 with some changes and now there are talks of a Pulsar 250. All this under the Bajaj Auto umbrella.

Considering the FZ series has the option of a 150cc or a 250cc in the form of the FZ, FZS and FZ250, FZS 250, and there’s also the Fazer 250, Yamaha’s new X lineup could also produce an FZ-X 250.

What else?

There are a lot of motorcycles and scooters that we’d love to see launch here but well, we can’t have them all. However, speculations suggest the Yamaha MT-03 could make its way here considering the rising popularity of the quarter-litre motorcycle segment. The updated version of the YZF-R1 is also due here. Will Yamaha bring the R6’s replacement, the R7 to India? The manufacturer will eventually put an end to the speculations soon.

