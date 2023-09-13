Yamaha India launches 2023 Monster Energy MotoGP edition line-up

YZF-R1 superbike is the flagship of Yamaha’s R-series of motorcycles.

Yamaha India introduces the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition Line-up. The models include- YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid. A limited number of these models are available at all the Blue Square outlets across India. Yamaha will launch the special MotoGP edition for the Maxi-sports scooter, Aerox 155 soon.

2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition design

The 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of YZF-R15M and MT-15 V2.0 borrow the Yamaha MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank, and side panels highlighting its racing background. On the other hand, the AEROX 155 and the Ray ZR models adopt the MotoGP livery on the body.

2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition price

Yamaha has priced the YZF-R15M at Rs 197,200 (ex-showroom), MT-15 V2.0 at Rs 172,700 (ex-showroom), and lastly Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid at Rs 92,330 (ex-showroom).



Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India, commented, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among Yamaha fans to witness the first ever MotoGP race in India. With the launch of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range today, we believe it is only going to rev up their excitement.”