Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of FZS-Fi Vintage edition. The new model gets a dark green paint scheme while the rest of the bike largely remains the same. The company recently introduced Bluetooth Smartphone connectivity for the FZ range and the same feature has been carried over to the Vintage edition as well. The newly launched Yamaha FZS-FI ABS Vintage edition has been priced at Rs 1,09,700 (ex-Showroom Delhi). At this pricing, the said variant is Rs 5,000 costlier compared to the standard colour options and Rs 2,000 pricier than the Dark Knight edition. The company has confirmed that the new variant will be available at the Yamaha Dealerships starting the first week of December 2020.

Mechanically, the bike remains untouched which means powering the Vintage edition is the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor churns out 12 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 13.6 Nm. Apart from Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, the bike gets features like a negative LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED headlamp. The company is also offering a range of accessories with the Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage edition and these include LED turn indicators, tank pad, skid plate, rear footrest, engine guard, seat cover and more.

Speaking on the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that the company is committed to offering better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. He added that today, Yamaha Motor India has introduced the Vintage edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. He concluded his statement by saying that the brand will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as Yamaha revs up the entire line up of its motorcycles.

