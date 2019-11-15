Yamaha FZ 25, Fazer 25 recalled in India: Here’s how to check if yours will be affected

Yamaha FZ 25 and Fazer 25 motorcycles have both been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer as a precautionary measure to address a problem with the head cover bolt which may not have been tightened to its specified torque. The issue may affect 12,260 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25 that were manufactured in June 2019 or after. The repair will be made free of cost at all authorised Yamaha dealerships and owners will be contacted individually.

Yamaha FZ 25 or Fazer 25 owners can also log on to Yamaha's official website to check their motorcycle is affected by this recall by keying in their chassis number. This is the second time Yamaha have recalled the 250cc motorcycles in India. In January 2018, 23,897 motorcycles were recalled over the same problem and repaired free of cost.

The Fazer 25 and FZ 25 are both powered by the same 249cc, oil-cooled engine that puts out 20.6 hp and 20 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Both these motorcycles come with LED head and tail lamps.

Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care service initiative is a first by a two-wheeler maker in India: Here is what is included

The two get a 282mm disc brake upfront and a 220mm disc at the rear, however, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is not offered with either. The suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a monoshock at the rear.

Recently, India Yamaha Motor rolled out a new service initiative called Lifetime Quality Care (LQC) under which all Yamaha two-wheelers will be serviced within 90 minutes (subject to whether it is a standard service). The LQC also includes an optional extended warranty, roadside assistance, and pick and drop facility.