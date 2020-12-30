Yamaha FZ-X name trademarked: A Himalayan, 250 Adventure rivalling ADV incoming?

The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X whould rival the likes of the recently launched KTM 250 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and also, the BMW G 310 GS in the sub Rs 3 lakh ADV segment in India. Here is what to expect!

Image used for representational purposes

The year 2020 has been the year of difficulties with the biggest one being the ongoing Covid19 pandemic. However, there were multiple good things too (at least for us motoring enthusiasts) like some of the best two-wheeler launches. Apart from that, the year has also been the year of numerous trademarks with TVS Motor Company topping the list. Now, very recently, Yamaha has trademarked the name FZ-X in India and going by the nomenclature, it appears that the said name will be used for an upcoming ADV. Yamaha already has the 250cc engine from the FZ25 at its disposal and hence, our guess too is a 250cc ADV that will directly rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the BMW G 310 GS. Apart from the name, no more details about this upcoming bike are available at the moment.

However, being an ADV, expect bits like knuckle guards, suspension with longer travel, placement for luggage panniers and also, a robust engine bash plate to come on the new model. Moreover, the bike is also expected to get knobby tyres and also, better ground clearance to take on the terrains with ease. Now, it will be interesting to see if the Yamaha FZ-X arrives as a fully-fledged quarter-litre ADV or it comes as a new variant of the FZ25 with some tweaks to just ‘look like’ one.

More details on the same expected to spill in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.