Yamaha FZ-X launched: Features, price, specs of this new bike

India Yamaha Motor have launched the new FZ-X motorcycle at Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.19 lakh for the one with Bluetooth connectivity, ex-showroom . While, as is usually the case with Yamaha, there were no teasers of this bike before launch, we saw the motorcycle testing as well as at its photoshoot. The Yamaha FZ-X is based on the same base as the current 150cc FZ, however, it boasts few styling changes like the international XSR series. The FZ-X measures 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height. This makes it 30mm longer, 5mm wider and 35mm taller than the FZS. Yamaha has gone the retro way with this bike and while we aren’t sure if this niche exists in India, its good to see manufacturers bring in new motorcycles without inhibitions. A LED headlight with black inserts set-up complements the look of the bike. One will also notice the raised handlebar of the bike.

A new alloy wheel design, tyre hugger, mudguards, tank, seats, and grab rail complete the looks of the bike. To say that its based on the FZ isn’t true because there is no similarity with the donor bike. Except for perhaps the engine and transmission. There are also the same brakes – discs at both ends with ABS on the front wheel. While the FZ 150cc was targeted at college-going kids, the FZ-X will likely attract the middle-aged. People who may be getting back to riding but don’t want an overtly powerful bike. The Bluetooth connectivity, as well as USB charger, will help them even more.

Speaking of power, the Yamaha FZ-X boasts a 149cc, 12.4hp engine and 13.7Nm. There is a 5-speed gearbox as well. The instrument console is fully digital and also has fuel efficiency read-outs. Yamaha has also increased the ground clearance of the bike signalling that this motorcycle can also be taken to the rural roads. The chunky block pattern design of the tyres also hints at the same. There are no natural rivals to the FZ-X in India but depending on its success, other manufacturers may quickly follow suit.

