Yamaha FZ-X India launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price

Yamaha FZ family is about to get a new member tomorrow, that is the 18th of June, in the form of the new Yamaha FZ-X based on the trusty ol’ 150cc FZS. Based on the specifications leaked online, the FZ-X will be powered by the same 149cc engine from the FZS offering a power figure of 12 hp. The wheelbase of the X will be the same as the S at 1,330 mm.

According to these specs we found on the Internet, the FZ-X will be 2,020 mm in length, 785 mm in width and 1,115 mm in height. Hence, the new model will be 30 mm longer, 5 mm wider and 35 mm taller than the FZS-Fi. So, it should appear larger than its streetfighter sibling.

Bookings for the upcoming FZ-X have been open with dealerships unofficially for a week now at Rs 5,000. It was seen wearing no camouflage during the filming of a television commercial near the Atal tunnel.

As we saw in these pictures, the motorcycle will get a neo-retro design language. Upfront, the new FZ-X will get an LED projector headlamp that seems to have been lifted from the MT-15, along with split-style LED DRLs. Moreover, it gets front fork gaiters along with a rear tyre hugger. The pillion grab rail though looks quite basic.

The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X could also offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Considering all the changes in comparison to the FZS, the FZ-X would demand a premium of around Rs 5,000-7,000 over the starting price of the FZS-Fi which is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

