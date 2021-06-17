Yamaha FZ-X India launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price

Bookings for the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X have been open with dealerships unofficially for a week now at Rs 5,000. It was also spotted during the filming of a television commercial near the Atal tunnel recently

By:Updated: Jun 17, 2021 10:55 AM

Yamaha FZ family is about to get a new member tomorrow, that is the 18th of June, in the form of the new Yamaha FZ-X based on the trusty ol’ 150cc FZS. Based on the specifications leaked online, the FZ-X will be powered by the same 149cc engine from the FZS offering a power figure of 12 hp. The wheelbase of the X will be the same as the S at 1,330 mm.

According to these specs we found on the Internet, the FZ-X will be 2,020 mm in length, 785 mm in width and 1,115 mm in height. Hence, the new model will be 30 mm longer, 5 mm wider and 35 mm taller than the FZS-Fi. So, it should appear larger than its streetfighter sibling.

Bookings for the upcoming FZ-X have been open with dealerships unofficially for a week now at Rs 5,000. It was seen wearing no camouflage during the filming of a television commercial near the Atal tunnel.

Also read: Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

As we saw in these pictures, the motorcycle will get a neo-retro design language. Upfront, the new FZ-X will get an LED projector headlamp that seems to have been lifted from the MT-15, along with split-style LED DRLs. Moreover, it gets front fork gaiters along with a rear tyre hugger. The pillion grab rail though looks quite basic.

The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X could also offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Considering all the changes in comparison to the FZS, the FZ-X would demand a premium of around Rs 5,000-7,000 over the starting price of the FZS-Fi which is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha FZ-X India launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price

Yamaha FZ-X India launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price

New Hero Glamour Xtec leaked: Range-topping variant to get these features

New Hero Glamour Xtec leaked: Range-topping variant to get these features

Mahindra Thar Diesel AT, Goa, and love at third sight!

Mahindra Thar Diesel AT, Goa, and love at third sight!

Skylo and Omnicomm partner to give real-time mileage data: Benefits explained

Skylo and Omnicomm partner to give real-time mileage data: Benefits explained

Newer, feature-rich cars pushing used car sales: Mid-variants most popular

Newer, feature-rich cars pushing used car sales: Mid-variants most popular

Skoda Kushaq India launch on June 28: Features, specs of Creta, Seltos rival

Skoda Kushaq India launch on June 28: Features, specs of Creta, Seltos rival

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen soon: Production increased, faster deliveries promised

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen soon: Production increased, faster deliveries promised

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour bookings open: Why it costs Rs 37.2 lakh

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour bookings open: Why it costs Rs 37.2 lakh

Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained

Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained

Okinawa iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+ electric scooters get cheaper by Rs 17,900 with Govt's FAME II revision

Okinawa iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+ electric scooters get cheaper by Rs 17,900 with Govt's FAME II revision

2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India at prices starting Rs 79.87 lakh

2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India at prices starting Rs 79.87 lakh

June 2021 bike discounts: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now with savings of upto Rs 10,000

June 2021 bike discounts: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now with savings of upto Rs 10,000

Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bobber with unique exhaust swooping over rear wheel

Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bobber with unique exhaust swooping over rear wheel

Huge discounts! Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooter prices dropped by this much

Huge discounts! Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooter prices dropped by this much

HOP Leo, Lyf electric scooters launched with 125 km range, reverse gear, park assist & more

HOP Leo, Lyf electric scooters launched with 125 km range, reverse gear, park assist & more

Big price cut for TVS iQube Electric scooter as FAME II subsidy revised

Big price cut for TVS iQube Electric scooter as FAME II subsidy revised

All-new Suzuki Celerio images leaked: Expected specs, India launch

All-new Suzuki Celerio images leaked: Expected specs, India launch

Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next steps forward: Elektrobit

Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next steps forward: Elektrobit

Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space

Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space