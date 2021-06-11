Yamaha FZ-X bookings open ahead of 18th June launch: Token amount, expected price & more

The new Yamaha FZ-X is based on a neo-retro design language and will come based on the FZS-Fi. Here is what all to expect!

The new Yamaha FZ-X is set to be launched in India on 18th June and Express Drives was the first publication to report the launch date of the bike. Our dealer sources have now confirmed that the bookings of the bike have now opened unofficially across the showrooms in India. A few dealers that we spoke to have started accepting bookings for the upcoming model for a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. It has to be noted that only a few dealers have started taking bookings and hence, if you want to book the Yamaha FZ-X, it would be best to check with your nearest Yamaha dealership. The new Yamaha FZ-X was snapped a few weeks back completely undisguised during a TVC shoot near the Atal tunnel.

Watch Video | BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As one could see in the pictures, the bike will come with a neo-retro design language. Upfront, the new FZ-X will get an LED projector headlight that seems to have been lifted from the MT-15. The said unit is circumferenced by split-styled LED DRLs that should look good in the dark. Moreover, one can see the front fork gaiters along with a rear tyre hugger. The rear body grab rail though looks quite basic. Based on the FZS-Fi, the upcoming model will also share its engine with the former.

That said, the 149cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that produces 12 hp of power on the FZS-Fi should also offer a similar power output on the FZ-X as well. Transmission will be a five-speed unit. As per a leaked document that was doing rounds on the web a few days back, the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X will be taller, wider and also longer than the FZS-Fi. Moreover, just like the said model, the upcoming bike should offer Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity as well. The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X might demand a premium of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 over the starting price of the FZS-Fi i.e. Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details including price to be out on 18th June, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.