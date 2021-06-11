Yamaha FZ-X bookings open ahead of 18th June launch: Token amount, expected price & more

The new Yamaha FZ-X is based on a neo-retro design language and will come based on the FZS-Fi. Here is what all to expect!

By:Updated: Jun 11, 2021 4:29 PM

 

The new Yamaha FZ-X is set to be launched in India on 18th June and Express Drives was the first publication to report the launch date of the bike. Our dealer sources have now confirmed that the bookings of the bike have now opened unofficially across the showrooms in India. A few dealers that we spoke to have started accepting bookings for the upcoming model for a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. It has to be noted that only a few dealers have started taking bookings and hence, if you want to book the Yamaha FZ-X, it would be best to check with your nearest Yamaha dealership. The new Yamaha FZ-X was snapped a few weeks back completely undisguised during a TVC shoot near the Atal tunnel.

Watch Video | BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Review:

As one could see in the pictures, the bike will come with a neo-retro design language. Upfront, the new FZ-X will get an LED projector headlight that seems to have been lifted from the MT-15. The said unit is circumferenced by split-styled LED DRLs that should look good in the dark. Moreover, one can see the front fork gaiters along with a rear tyre hugger. The rear body grab rail though looks quite basic. Based on the FZS-Fi, the upcoming model will also share its engine with the former.

That said, the 149cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that produces 12 hp of power on the FZS-Fi should also offer a similar power output on the FZ-X as well. Transmission will be a five-speed unit. As per a leaked document that was doing rounds on the web a few days back, the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X will be taller, wider and also longer than the FZS-Fi. Moreover, just like the said model, the upcoming bike should offer Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity as well. The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X might demand a premium of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 over the starting price of the FZS-Fi i.e. Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details including price to be out on 18th June, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

Unlock care: Pitstop Car Revive pack introduced with AC disinfection, battery assistance

Unlock care: Pitstop Car Revive pack introduced with AC disinfection, battery assistance

Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What's new

Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What's new

Auto sales down 55% in May 2021, FADA requests OEMs for financial assistance to their dealers

Auto sales down 55% in May 2021, FADA requests OEMs for financial assistance to their dealers

Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival's features, specs

Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival's features, specs

2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model's expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model's expected price, features, specs, variants