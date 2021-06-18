  1. Auto
Yamaha FZ-X 2021 India Launch Live News: Design, specs, expected price

Yamaha FZ-X Bike 2021 Launch in India Today, 2021 Yamaha FZ-X Price in India Live Updates: Bookings for the upcoming FZ-X have been open with dealerships unofficially for a week now and the price will be announced today

New Yamaha FZ-X Price in India, Specs, Mileage, Photos: Yamaha FZ lineup is about to get a new member today in the form of the new Yamaha FZ-X based on the 150cc FZS. Based on the specifications leaked online, the FZ-X will be powered by the same 149cc engine from the FZS. The wheelbase of the X will be the same as the S at 1,330 mm. However, it will be larger to look at compared to the streetfighter. Bookings for the upcoming FZ-X have been open with dealerships unofficially for a week now. The company will be announcing the price today, stay tuned for all details LIVE.

