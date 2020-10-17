Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature

The Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight with the new feature will be available at all Yamaha Authorized dealerships starting 1st November. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application can be downloaded from Google Play Store or iOS App Store free of cost.

October 17, 2020

 

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the new Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X smartphone application enabled with Bluetooth technology. Initially, this feature has been launched with Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight BS6 variant. However, the company says that the entire series of FZ-FI & FZS-FI (150cc) BS6 bikes can be upgraded to this technology. All you have to do is buy the device as an extra accessory through the company’s authorized dealerships. With the launch of the Bluetooth connectivity feature, the price of the Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight has been revised to Rs 1,07,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, you need to pay Rs 2,500 more for the new feature. The Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight with the new feature will be available at all Yamaha Authorized dealerships starting 1st November.

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application can be downloaded from Google Play Store or iOS App Store free of cost. Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X can be enabled in just two steps of registration. There are 6 prime features in the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application and the app is designed in a way that it enables the rider to connect to the bike by just a ‘Single touch’ on his or her mobile. From the smartphone, the rider can access features like Answer Back, E-Lock, Locate My Bike and Hazard. Engaging the Answer Back feature will start the bike’s indicators and the horn also starts beeping.

Moreover, the E-Lock feature lets you lock your bike and prevent theft. By clicking the Locate my Bike feature, the bike indicators will illuminate for 10 seconds continuously. On the other hand, the Hazard feature allows to alert and throw caution, when the bike is in distress. All 4 indicators will start blinking continuously. Moreover, you can also see your trip details in the application with information on Distance, Average Speed, Brake Count and Battery Voltage. The app also saves the last parked location of your bike and helps navigate the rider from their current location to the bike using GPS.

