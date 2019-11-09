Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS-6 launched in India: Here’s how much they cost!

Yamaha has launched the BS-6 versions of the FZ-FI and the FZS-FI in India. The BS-6 compliant FZ-FI has been priced at Rs 99,200. On the other hand, the BS-6 compliant FZS-FI costs Rs 101,200 (ex-showroom). With the introduction of upgraded variants of the FZ, Yamaha has introduced two new colour options for the FZS-FI. These are Darknight and Metallic Red. The Yamaha FZS-FI in the Darknight colour will be available at a price of Rs 102,200 (ex-showroom). The FZ series is the first from the bike manufacturer to be introduced in BS-6 configurations in India. In comparison, the BS-4 compliant FZ-FI was priced at Rs 96,680 and the BS-4 FZS-FI retailed at Rs 98,680.

The BS-6 compliant Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI are powered by a 149 cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 12.4 hp of power along with 13.6 Nm of peak torque. The BS-6 iterations of the FZ-FI and the FZS-FI come with single-channel ABS on the front wheels. In addition to this, there are disc brakes on the front and the rear wheels. Also on offer is an LCD instrument cluster and a single piece, two-level seat.

During the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “Our commitment towards customers in India is underlined in exciting products and experiences by The Call of the Blue that stimulates a stylish motorcycling culture. As Yamaha reveals from its new product line up, the BS VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November, 2019. FZ is an iconic brand and many motorcyclists have been brought up well from its cradle. This popularity served more concern to the company while planning for its BS VI variant. Yamaha strived for optimum cost control and achieved to peg it around 2.5% higher, only to let FZ’s excitement stay unrestrained in India. The new BS VI models in 150 cc is also expected to yield Yamaha’s strong presence in the deluxe class 2W category.”