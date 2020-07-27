Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

The new Yamaha FZ25 BS6 has been thoroughly revamped, with a fresh look as well as additional features. The price of the bike though has gone up significantly when compared to the BS4 model.

By:Published: July 27, 2020 6:01 PM

India Yamaha Motor has finally launched the FZ25 BS6. The company had been teasing the bike from quite some time. Now with production resuming, the bikes have started reaching dealerships and Yamaha has announced the price a well. The Yamaha FZ25 BS6 price in India begins from Rs 1.52 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.57 lakh for the FZS-25, ex-Delhi. These prices are Rs 22,000 and Rs 27,000 more than the BS4 ABS units. Come to think of it. In 2017, when the bike was launched without ABS, its price was Rs 1.20 lakh. Yamaha says that nationwide availability will be announced at a later date. Colours available for the new FZ25 include racing blue, metallic black while those for the FZS-25 include patina green, dark matt blue and white-vermillion. The FZ25 competes with the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj Dominar 250 and is currently the most affordable 250cc naked motorcycle in India.

Also Read Yamaha FZ25 BS6 official accessories

The Yamaha FZ25 boasts a 250cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that produces 20.8PS of power and 20.1Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Not only has Yamaha added a BS6 engine but it has changed the was the streetfighter bike looks. There are LED headlights with DRLs, side-stand engine cut off, engine cowl and negative LCD display as observed on the MT-15. The FZ25S builds on all this and brings along a visor, brushed knuckle guards, and golden alloy wheels.

Yamaha provides disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The FZ25 now looks more like a certain Bajaj product. The motorcycle has gained a bit of weight, with it currently tipping the scales at 153kg as compared to the 148kg earlier. It can be attributed to the BS6 catalytic converter. A few Yamaha dealers we spoke with confirmed that they have started taking bookings at Rs 5,000 while deliveries are being promised in August.

