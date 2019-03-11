Yamaha Fascino Darknight Edition launched at Rs 56,793: Updated with Unified Braking System

Yamaha Fascino has been added with a new trim to its series in India which not only gets new styling but also Yamaha's Unified Braking System and a maintenance-free battery. The Fascino Darknight Edition has been launched at Rs 56,793 (ex-showroom, Delhi). First launched in India in 2015, Yamaha Fascino was updated with a new colour option 'Season green' with UBS, maintenance free battery followed by today’s launch of the Darknight Edition.

“Yamaha is committed to establishing its uniqueness through exciting, stylish and sporty products and experiences. Yamaha Fascino has already gone up and about its unique style and excitement in the market,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, said.

“The new Darknight Edition will further create an urbane style which is in line with Yamaha’s efforts to add Darknight editions in many other two-wheelers.”

In 2019, Yamaha India introduced the ABS enabled YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 cc), the new FZ FI (149 cc), FZS FI (149 cc), FZ 25 (249 cc), Fazer 25 (249 cc) and scooters with UBS and maintenance free battery in colour options.

Yamaha Fascino is powered by a 113cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 7 bhp and 8.1 Nm of torque. It gets drum brakes on both ends and the tyres are tubeless. The kerb weight of the Fascino stands at 103 kg with a seat height of 775 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 5.2 litres and the claimed fuel efficiency figure is 66 km to a litre.

In related news, Yamaha is soon to launch a new product in the 150cc motorcycle segment. Yamaha recently also released a teaser video of the upcoming MT-15. We're expecting big things from what Yamaha is calling 'The Dark Warrior' since the engine and chassis will be shared with the R15 V3, which we very much approve of. We'll be riding the new motorcycle soon. Stay tuned for a first ride review in the week to follow.