Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Yamaha Motor India has revised the prices of its two automatic scooters namely Fascino 125 and the Ray ZR 125 for the customers here. The exact reason behind the said price hike is not stated by the company, however, we believe that the rising input costs and adverse market conditions at present might be the key reasons behind. In order to be precise, while the Yamaha Fascino 125 has gotten expensive by Rs 1,500, the Ray ZR 125 gets dearer by Rs 2,000. With the latest price revision, the Yamaha Facino 125 price in India now starts at Rs 68,730 for the base drum brake variant compared to its previous tag of Rs 67,230. The more premium Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum Deluxe variant is now priced at Rs 69,730 compared to its previous price of Rs 68,230. On the other hand, the Disc Standard trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 71,230 as against its previous tag of Rs 69,730.

The top-end Disc Deluxe variant of the Yamaha Fascino 125 is now priced at Rs 72,230 compared to its previous price of Rs 70,730. Now coming to the Yamaha Ray ZR 125, the drum brake variant has been priced at Rs 69,530 as against its previous price of Rs 67,530. The disc trim for Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is now available at Rs 72,530 compared to its previous price of Rs 70,530. Now coming to the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 edition, the same is now priced at Rs 73,530 against its previous price of Rs 71,530. All prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi.

The price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the two scooters. That said, the 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor on the two still produces 8 hp of power along with 9.7 Nm of torque. In terms of appearance, the Yamaha Fascino 125 gets a classic styling while the Ray ZR 125 is based on a modern design language. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

