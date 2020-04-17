Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here’s how much!

Yamaha marked its entry in the 125cc scooter segment with the Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 late last year.

By:Published: April 17, 2020 11:56:02 AM

The BS6 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 price in India has been hiked very recently. The scooter, which is essentially a successor to the retired Fascino 110 has got its first price hike since its launch that took place in December last year. The price hike is quite nominal and with the latest revision, all variants of the Yamaha Facino 125 now get dearer by Rs 800. In order to be specific, the new Yamaha Fascino 125 price for the base drum brake variant is now Rs 67,230. On the other hand, the drum brake deluxe variant will now set you back by Rs 68,230. Similarly, the disc brake standard version is now priced at Rs 69,730 while the top-of-the-line disc brake deluxe trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 70,730.

In terms of the appearance, the Yamaha Fascino 125 looks more elegant compared to its predecessor. The more premium deluxe variants come with a blacked-out finish that further enhances the overall appeal of the scooter. In terms of features, the Yamaha Fascino 125 gets bits like a side stand engine cut off switch along with a generous 21 litre underseat compartment. Now to what powers the scooter. The Fascino 125 is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that is good for developing 8hp of power along with a peak torque of 9.7Nm.

Suspension system of the Fascino 125 comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The scooter rides on a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. The Fascino 125 comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes at both ends while a front disc brake is offered as optional. A combined braking system is also on offer to ensure better and more effective braking. Yamaha Fascino 125 challenges the likes of the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in the segment. As the price hike is quite a nominal one, it shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the prospective owners.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

