Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi, Ray ZR 125 mark company’s debut in 125cc segment: Priced at Rs 66,430

Yamaha Motor India has entered the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of two scooters today. The brand has launched the Fascino 125 in the country at respective prices of Rs 66,430 (ex-showroom). Now going into the details of the two scooters, first up the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi. The scooter gets power from a 125cc, BS6 compliant engine that is claimed to deliver 30 per cent better power output and 13 per cent more fuel efficiency compared to the existing 113cc scooters. The power and torque output of the new 125cc engine is 8hp and 9.7Nm respectively.

The new 125cc Fascino is 4 kg lighter compared to the smaller 113cc version, all thanks to the new frame. Available in seven colour options, the red and yellow colours for the new Fascino are exclusive to disc brake trims only.

Now to the second one. The new Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi shares its powertrain with the Fascino 125.

The scooter will also be available in a Street Rally version and as the name suggests, it gets features like knuckle guards and knobby tyres for better performance on the roads less travelled. The Street Rally version will be available in two colours namely Deep Purplish Blue Metallic and Sparkle Green. The new Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi also gets Y-shaped LED position lamp and the all-digital instrument cluster.

Both the scooters gets features like side stand power cut off facility and an optional front disc brake, silent electric start and side stand engine cut off switch. Also, the two get Unified Braking System (UBS) to better braking and safety.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi variants wise prices (Ex-showroom Delhi):

STD Drum Brake-Rs 66,430

STD Disc Brake -Rs 68,930

DLX Drum Brake -Rs 67,430

DLX Disc Brake -Rs 69,930

