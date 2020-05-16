Yamaha dealerships reopen across India but with a big change

Visitors first need to book an appointment before visiting a Yamaha dealership across India during the lockdown

Yamaha dealerships across India have reopened in selected cities. The company has announced that its outlets have reopened doors for the customers amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown but here is a catch! Visitors who are interested in visiting a Yamaha dealership will now need to book an appointment first. The said measure has been taken by the company in order to ensure social distancing, which is a much-needed step during the ongoing situation. So before you decide to visit a Yamaha dealership, you first need to contact your nearest Yamaha dealership, the details of which can be retrieved from the company’s official website for India.

Moreover, you can also call Yamaha’s toll-free number – 1800 420 1600 in order to get info in terms of the status of your nearest Yamaha dealership. The said helpline number asks for the pin code of your area after which you can get details about a dealership if it has been opened or not.

Companies like Jawa, Hero MotoCorp, and Honda have also announced the restart of dealerships in selected cities across the country. The showrooms are currently being operated with the highest level of sanitization and hygiene and adequate measures are also in place to ensure social distancing. Moreover, some companies have also announced doorstep test rides and deliveries of its bikes amid the lockdown to offer better convenience to the buyers.

In other news, Yamaha is all set to launch the new BS6 FZ 25 and the FZS 25 once the lockdown ends. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed the prices of the optional accessories for the two quarter-liter bikes. The range of accessories starts at as low as Rs 200 going upto Rs 990 and these have been listed on Yamaha Motor India’s official website.

Stay tuned with us for such updates. Also, stay home and stay safe amid the current situation.

