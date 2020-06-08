Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

The present-day Yamaha Cygnus is powered by a 124cc, air-cooled engine. However, the next-gen model draws power from a liquid-cooled engine that has been borrowed from Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter. The said engine on the new model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 11.8 hp and 12Nm.

By:Published: June 8, 2020 7:00:16 PM

Yamaha has been testing its new Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter for quite some time now. The same has been snapped testing again and this time around, the scooter is spied with an inbuilt dash cam that you must have seen with cars, especially in the abroad. Compared to the present model, the upcoming next-generation model of the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 flaunts a sportier design language. Upfront, you get a pair of edgy all-LED headlamps with triangle-shaped turning blinkers. In between the two headlamps, one can see a small opening that looks like an air intake vent. At the center of the handlebar cowl, you can see a dashcam that works like a conventional car dashcam only. A dashcam can record continuously and is beneficial in cases when you need a piece of evidence in case of an accident. The present-day Yamaha Cygnus draws power from a 124cc, air-cooled engine. However, the next-gen model is powered by a liquid-cooled engine that is shared with the Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter.

The said engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 11.8 hp and 12Nm. The recent spy shots suggest that the next-generation Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 is inching closer to production with an official launch expected soon. As far as India launch is concerned, the same is quite unlikely at the moment. The prime reason being, the next-gen Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 is a premium scooter and hence, would demand higher pricing in terms of a typical 125cc scooter.

In addition to that, the inclusion of fancy gadgetry like an inbuilt dashcam would certainly affect the pricing and hence, the sales performance of the scooter would certainly be unpredictable in a price-sensitive market like ours. Also, with the current unprecedented times, courtesy of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the public sentiment towards premium offerings, especially automatic scooters is expected to remain a bit low in the coming months.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates.

Image source: 變態阿筌の機車日常 (Facebook)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!