Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

The present-day Yamaha Cygnus is powered by a 124cc, air-cooled engine. However, the next-gen model draws power from a liquid-cooled engine that has been borrowed from Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter. The said engine on the new model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 11.8 hp and 12Nm.

Yamaha has been testing its new Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter for quite some time now. The same has been snapped testing again and this time around, the scooter is spied with an inbuilt dash cam that you must have seen with cars, especially in the abroad. Compared to the present model, the upcoming next-generation model of the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 flaunts a sportier design language. Upfront, you get a pair of edgy all-LED headlamps with triangle-shaped turning blinkers. In between the two headlamps, one can see a small opening that looks like an air intake vent. At the center of the handlebar cowl, you can see a dashcam that works like a conventional car dashcam only. A dashcam can record continuously and is beneficial in cases when you need a piece of evidence in case of an accident. The present-day Yamaha Cygnus draws power from a 124cc, air-cooled engine. However, the next-gen model is powered by a liquid-cooled engine that is shared with the Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter.

The said engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 11.8 hp and 12Nm. The recent spy shots suggest that the next-generation Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 is inching closer to production with an official launch expected soon. As far as India launch is concerned, the same is quite unlikely at the moment. The prime reason being, the next-gen Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 is a premium scooter and hence, would demand higher pricing in terms of a typical 125cc scooter.

In addition to that, the inclusion of fancy gadgetry like an inbuilt dashcam would certainly affect the pricing and hence, the sales performance of the scooter would certainly be unpredictable in a price-sensitive market like ours. Also, with the current unprecedented times, courtesy of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the public sentiment towards premium offerings, especially automatic scooters is expected to remain a bit low in the coming months.

Image source: 變態阿筌の機車日常 (Facebook)

