Yamaha crosses one crore sales mark in India! Check which models are highest-selling today

Yamaha Motor is marking its 10 million production milestone in India ever since it first started operating in the country back in 1985. The 10 millionth product to roll out of the Chennai facility was it's best-selling motorcycle FZS-FI Version 3.0 in the presence of senior management members from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Japan, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Vendor park companies, employees and employee representatives. Yamaha’s three manufacturing facilities at Surajpur, Faridabad, and Chennai jointly contributed to the overall production achievement of the company till date.

India Yamaha also achieved another major accomplishment of producing 5 million units alone in the last seven years between 2012 and 2019. The scooter models in this period contributed to 44 percent of the overall production with ‘Fascino’ being the major contributor.

Out of the 10 million units produced till date, 80 percent units were manufactured at the North Location which is the Surajpur & Faridabad facility and 20 percent units were manufactured at the South location which is the Chennai facility. Also, the motorcycle models contributed to 77.88 lakh units whereas the scooter models contributed to 22.12 lakh units.

“The journey for Yamaha has been quite exciting all these years. We have received a phenomenal response from our customers from across the country. This landmark achievement is a testimony of our growing popularity and demand for our products which are exciting, stylish and sporty. This would not have been possible without the support of our employees, dealer partners, suppliers and vendors,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said.

“They have played a key role and have extended their support throughout in line with the company’s business direction to achieve this important milestone. Going forward, we will continue to excite our customers and empower their lives through world-class products and services.”

