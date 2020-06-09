Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

In order to support people who are a part of the medical services, police force and the essential services, Yamaha has announced Corona Warriors camp. The 15-day camp offers free 14-point vehicle checking along with vehicle sanitization and more. Here is what benefits you can avail if you are a part of any of the above services.

Yamaha Motor India has recently announced the launch of its Corona warriors Camp. The said camp has been organised at select Yamaha dealerships across the length and breadth of the country. The company says that the Corona Warriors camp has been organised in order to support the Covid-19 warriors and also salute their selfless determination in protecting and serving the society during this pandemic. The company has recently introduced this program offering some attractive discounts and priority service for the Corona Warriors. The newly introduced Yamaha’s “Corona Warriors’ Camp” will be organized from 8th June to 22nd June for a period of 15 days across selected dealerships in the country. Under the said camp, the company will be offering free 14-point vehicle checking along with vehicle sanitization. In addition to these, the company is also offering up to 10% discount on spare parts & labour charges in the Corona Warriors camp.

Yamaha says that it takes this opportunity to invite all Corona Warriors to participate and avail the aforementioned benefits from their nearest dealerships on the basis of appointment in order to strictly adhere to the Social distancing guidelines. The company says that people that are a part of healthcare, police force and essential services can avail benefits from this camp. For the uninitiated, Yamaha dealerships across India have recently restarted operations and are following the necessary hygiene and sanitization guidelines along with numerous other measures of safety to ensure complete protection to its customers.

After the world’s biggest lockdown was implemented for almost two months, India is gradually opening up under Unlock 1.0. Auto manufacturers have also started reopening dealerships and production facilities to get the momentum going. After a month of null domestic sales in April 2020, the auto industry seemed to be getting back on track in May.

